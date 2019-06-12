The cause of Jatin Dulera’s death has yet to be confirmed

Ranveer Singh has paid tribute to a young fan in Mumbai who died.

Singh shared a photo collage of him along with the fan, named Jatin Dulera, on his Instagram stories and wrote: “RIP lil homie”.

The cause of Dulera’s death has yet to be confirmed.

On the work front, Singh will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s film ‘83’.

The Reliance Entertainment film is based on cricketer Kapil Dev and India’s win at the World Cup in 1983.

‘83’ also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar.