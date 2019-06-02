Image Credit:

Raghava Lawrence is back as the director of the Akshay Kumar-led horror-comedy ‘Laxmmi Bomb’. He had earlier dropped out of the project after he said he felt disrespected.

“I am back on board as a director of ‘Laxmmi Bomb’. A big thank you to Akshay Kumar sir to understand my feelings and sorting all issues. Another thank you to my producer Shabinaa Khan for the same. Thanks to both for giving me respect,” Lawrence tweeted.

He added that he’s happy to be part of the project again.

In May, Lawrence chose to exit after the makers unveiled the film’s first look without his knowledge. In a statement, he said he can’t be part of the project as he felt “disrespected” and “disappointed”.

He even asked the makers to find a replacement for him and said that he will hand over the script to Kumar.