Global icon and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who welcomed her first child with pop idol Nick Jonas, spoke about being in a good place in life during a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia. The actress was in Dubai late last year to launch a high-end jewellery collection.
“Seeing the havoc that this pandemic created around the world, I think peace is of utmost importance at the moment. And I know that in my life, that’s become my quest. That’s all I look for. I’m looking for people that give love, I’m looking for people that are peaceful. I’m gonna surround myself with just joy and light,” said Chopra Jonas during that interview.
“And, you know, I think I’m starting to look for that now. And as a human being, it changed me as I’m sure it changed most of us. I don’t know if I can do that chaotic pace and chaotic world anymore. I want to prioritise what’s important,” she added.
Last month, the celebrity couple announced to the world that they had become parents through surrogacy. It ignited a debate on whether surrogacy was a privilege of the rich and the famous, but the celebrity parents aren’t letting the surround noise affect their happiness.
“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” the statement on their social media accounts read.
Chopra Jonas was last seen in Hollywood film ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ in December, 2021. Her upcoming projects include Jim Strouse-directed romantic comedy ‘Text For You’ and a thriller series on Amazon Prime Video entitled ‘Citadel’. Chopra Jonas had also announced that she is a part of ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, a road trip film from Bollywood with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in crucial roles, directed by Farhan Akhtar.
Chopra Jonas also has her hands full in terms of production. She’s currently backing Amazon on a project that looks into the life of Ma Anand Sheela, the former aide to late Indian mystic Osho.