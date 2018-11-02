The recce for the upcoming film Sadak 2, to be directed by Mahesh Bhatt, has begun.

Actress Pooja Bhatt shared a photograph of herself along with her father Mahesh in front of a helicopter and with mountains as the backdrop.

“And our recce for ‘Sadak 2’ officially begins! Time to fly into the skies with Mahesh Bhatt. Here’s to the start of a great journey and life changing experience for us all,” Pooja captioned the image.

Sadak 2 is the sequel of Pooja’s and actor Sanjay Dutt’s 1991 hit film Sadak and will release on November 15, 2019.

Dutt has said that Sadak 2 will deal with the issue of depression.

The sequel will star Mahesh’s youngest daughter and actress Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor along with Pooja and Dutt.