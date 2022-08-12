Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has reportedly been called in for questioning by the Chembur Police Station in Mumbai, in regards to a magazine photo shoot where he appeared nude.
NDTV reported that a “Mumbai Police team had gone to his residence to serve the notice asking him to appear before them on August 22.”
News agency PTI also tweeted: “Mumbai police to question actor Ranveer Singh on August 22 in nude photoshoot case.”
The case was reportedly filed by a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) that alleged Singh had hurt the sentiments of women with the photos.
The images from Singh’s photoshoot for Paper Magazine were posted online on July 21, which were said to be a tribute to Hollywood actor Burt Reynold’s similar photograph.