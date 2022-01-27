What happens behind the bright lights in the life of a Bollywood celebrity? A new Netflix show will delve into this very question through ‘The Fame Game’, which marks the digital series debut of acting legend Madhuri Dixit-Nene.
Dixit-Nene, who ruled Bollywood in the ‘90s, stars as Anamika Anand on the show, a movie superstar whose personal life hides many truths.
Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, and also starring Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul and Suhasani Mulay, the show premieres on the streamer on February 25.
‘The Fame Game’ (formerly known as ‘Finding Anamika’) brings together Sri Rao as the showrunner and writer Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli as directors.
At the peak of her career, Dixit-Nene married Sriram Nene in 1999 and moved to the US to start a new life. After appearing in ‘Devdas’ in 2002, she took a hiatus from acting, only to return after a gap of six years to stage a comeback with Aditya Chopra’s home production ‘Aaja Nachle’ in 2007. It would be another six years before she would return to Bollywood with Vishal Bharadwaj’s ‘Dedh Ishqiya’ and Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Gulab Gang’.
Since moving to Mumbai with her family, Dixit-Nene has done a spate of Bollywood films and appeared as a judge on reality shows. ‘The Fame Game’ will be her first appearance on a digital platform.