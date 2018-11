Actress and TV personality Malaika Arora says she has no time for haters and the opinionated on social media platforms.

Arora on Wednesday took to her Instagram stories, where she wrote: “No time for [expletive], drainers and the opinionated.”

The actress, who was once married to actor Arbaaz Khan, has often been trolled on her dressing style.

On the professional front, she is currently seen as a judge on India’s Got Talent.