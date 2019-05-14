Image Credit:

Chef Kunal Kapur is set to take viewers of his upcoming show on a royal journey across India as he visits royal kitchens in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and many more.

The Viral Fever’s non-fiction show ‘The Royal Palate’ in association with Behrouz Biryani, will feature the celebrated chef.

The series, which will go live on Thursday on TVFPlay and The Timeliners, will also feature chef Sarah Todd and choreographer Melvin Louis, among others.

The focus of the series is to show viewers what led to the invention of royal delicacies from members of the royal families themselves who will also be seen participating in the series.

“India has an extremely rich history and even today there are several royal families that follow culinary traditions passed down for generations. Knowing the origins of such fantastic food traditions, anecdotes and stories associated with them is absolutely riveting,” Kapur said in a statement.