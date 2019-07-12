Image Credit:

John Abraham’s ‘Batla House’ clashes with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Mission Mangal’, setting up an August 15 box-office tussle between the two stars who have particularly cashed in on the patriotism genre in Bollywood lately.

Abraha, says that he does not feel any pressure and his friendship with Kumar won’t be affected by the business of their films.

Notably, last year on August 15, India’s Independence Day, Abraham’s ‘Satyameva Jayate’ clashed with Kumar’s ‘Gold’.

“Akshay and I are dear friends. In fact, day before yesterday we messaged each other, and there is absolutely no problem. We are just releasing two films on the same day. There is a lot of space and audience is getting to choose from the best. I can say that film is really good,” Abraham said.