Deepika Padukone is the lethal risk taker on the Bollywood red carpets and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas can never go wrong with polka dots.

These observations are not ours, but the verdicts of Jacqueline Fernandez when she sportingly played a game of fashion police with Gulf News tabloid! last week. She was on call to rate specific looks sported by random Bollywood stars.

It was clear from the outset that Fernandez — who was in Dubai to showcase the ethically-sourced creations of fashion retailer Splash last weekend — had a keen sense of style.

“How can Deepika not pull of anything? I am constantly liking and commenting on her looks on her page. Recently she wore this purple ensemble for a red carpet awards function… I was obsessed with that look. It’s rare for actors to take such risks on the red carpet,” said Fernandez. She remembers running into Padukone at the Mumbai airport and complimenting the A-lister for her style.

According to Fernandez, being experimental on paparazzi-driven red carpet is a sign of being inherently adventurous in spirit.

“You don’t know how you are going to be shot and what’s the lighting like. You can make changes if it’s an editorial shoot, but not with a red carpet shot… So I admire Deepika for her risky streak.”

On seeing the image of Chopra Jonas in a red, polka-dotted sari with a severe bun, Fernandez immediately asked: “Isn’t this a Sabya [Sabyasachi Mukherjee] sari?”.

“It’s impossible to go wrong with PC and Sabya. They are like a dream collab [collaboration]. I wouldn’t make any changes to this look — I love the bun, her earrings,” said Fernandez. She was equally generous in her remarks about Sonam Kapoor’s over-sized red jacket look. According to her, Kapoor knows her fashion in the deepest sense.

“But this over-sized jacket look is something that only a tall girl can wear. Look at those books and where the pants end, I wouldn’t be able to pull it off. But Sonam is blessed with a great height, body and an amazing facial structure that can be contoured. She can pull off anything. But not me.”

Compared to Kapoor, Fernandez claims she isn’t much of a risk taker on the red carpets or runways.

“When my stylist says, let’s go with a high slit — I am not comfortable with that because you don’t want a wardrobe malfunction during your catwalk. I want things that are comfortable and doesn’t call for wardrobe malfunctions.”

Fernandez, who will soon be seen in films including Drive and Mrs Serial Killer, is also a big fan of comfort.

“I like to keep it basic … If you were to raid my wardrobe, you will find a lot of basics in it … My definition of personal style is all about comfort. You have to be extremely comfortable in what you wear.”

