The actress has teamed up with an organisation to help those affected by the attack

Jacqueline Fernandez Image Credit: Supplied

In the aftermath of the Easter Sunday carnage in Sri Lanka in which more than 250 people lost their lives, actress Jacqueline Fernandez has urged fans to join her in rebuilding the lives of people of the island nation. She posted a video on her social media handle with the caption ‘#UniteForSriLanka’.

“I am making this video to share my thoughts on what happened last week in Sri Lanka. To be honest, I needed some time to fully comprehend what I was feeling. It was difficult for me to understand why so many innocent lives had to be taken, many of which children,” Fernandez says in the video.

“Terrorist attacks like these are unfortunately unpredictable. They also seem to be completely out of our control and there seems to be little that we can do about them.”

However, the native Sri Lankan believes people can help rebuild lives. “I have teamed up with an organisation called Trail, which is helping victims of the tragedy rebuild their lives. Please join me in helping these victims rebuild their lives,” she continues in the video.

Urging people not to let such events dishearten them, the actress adds: “Let’s put aside nationality, caste, ethnicity and religion and come together as one. I’d also like to say let’s not give up on humanity, let’s not allow fear and anger to dictate how we react and how we feel and what we are thinking.”

In the message to citizens of her country, she continues: “Sri Lanka, please stay strong, stay positive and most importantly, stay united.”