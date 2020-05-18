Manmeet Grewal Image Credit: Instagram

TV actor Manmeet Grewal reportedly committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai. He was 32.

Grewal’s wife found him hanging by a dupatta (scarf) in the bedroom from a ceiling fan. She tried saving him but did not get get any help from neighbours who feared the actor may have contracted the coronavirus, according to a Mid-Day report.

A security guard in the building finally came forward and cut the dupatta to bring down the body. Grewal was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital.

The actor was facing financial crisis and was in debt. According to police sources, Grewal did not have “money to pay Rs8500 as rent”, the Mid-Day report added. The Khargar police have filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in connection with the incident