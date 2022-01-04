‘Tiger’ actress Katrina Kaif has been giving fans a glimpse at the view from her new house in Juhu, Mumbai. The newlywed moved into the home after her wedding to ‘Bhoot’ star Vicky Kaushal last month.
Kaif has been the picture of a demure Indian bride, wearing a mangalsutra – the mark of marriage – and chooras post the wedding. Today, she took her fans across the threshold with photos from inside the sea-facing home. The actress captioned the post: "Home Sweet Home."
Kaushal and Kaif moved into the flat in Mumbai's Juhu after their wedding. In the same building, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma own two floors.
Recently, Kaushal's younger brother Sunny Kaushal also shared a picture of himself from one of VicKat's wedding functions. Looking dapper in a black asymmetric draped kurta from Shantanu and Nikhil couture, he wrote, "Pose like a king, dress like a warrior..."
While the post received more than 200,000 likes and thousands of comments from fans and fellow celebrity followers; what grabbed much attention was 'bhabi Katrina's' comment that read, "Vibe hai Vibe hai." Matching the equation, Sunny commented, "isiliye toh hype hai hype hai..."
Fondly called VicKat by their fans, Kaif and Kaushal got married in an intimate wedding ceremony at a palace resort Rajasthan, on December 9.