In a recent podcast, the daughter of the late idol Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor revealed she was often criticised for having it easy in life.

“During ‘Dhadak’ and ‘Gunjan’, I have been made to feel that I got everything on a platter, and I got things I don’t deserve, which means that I am technically worthless, and I am getting opportunities because of the work my parents have done," said Kapoor.

Gunjan Saxena Jahnvi Kapoor Image Credit: Netflix

But she claims that she didn't let the negativity and hate get to her.

“At the same time, I also felt an overwhelming respect and love for my parents, and I am being given love and work because of that. But the truth is that I love acting and I live for it. I work my ass off to give it back to them for what they have done for me, and because I am doing what I do because of their love. And then I realised that what I can do is to enjoy my work," said Kapoor.

“I do have respect for the fact that other people have lost out on the opportunity. But no thanks. I realised that what I can do is to make sure that I can give it more than my best and my everything. I don’t know about the beauty and talent I have, that you mention, but I do I know about the hard work I have put in for all my films.”

Kapoor also spoke about her latest release ‘Good Luck Jerry’ and how she worked on her diction.

“I started training for my diction and dialect, and there is a specific rhythm to the Bihari accent and it’s so meetha. Once you tap into the rhythm it’s difficult to get out of it. And then I was playing a girl from Bihar, in Punjab, amongst a gang, and I was the only girl in a group of thugs. They were all in character, and most technicians were also male.”

But she felt safe at her workplace.