Katrina Kaif along with Shahid Kapoor and Ali Abbas Zafar Image Credit: Instagram.com/katrinakaif and Twitter.com/aliabbaszafar

According to several media reports, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has been in Abu Dhabi this past week, filming for Ali Abbas Zafar’s new crime thriller.

However, amidst that hush-hush shoot, stories now circulating claim that Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has also joined the project and will do a brief spell of filming for her close buddy Zafar in the UAE capital.

“It’s all very hush-hush with Ali and his crew at the moment. While Shahid started shooting for the crime drama last week, this week Katrina’s body double was seen rehearsing with a South African crew at the Emirates Palace Hotel,” said a source, according to entertainment portal Pinkvilla.

On November 12, Zafar posted a picture of himself with Kapoor at what looked like the Abu Dhabi Corniche, with the director: “Let’s get this started @shahidkapoor … are you ready for a crazy, quirky, mad ride of guns & gangs.”

The source went on to add: “Katrina Kaif’s duplicate and the film unit are rehearsing an action scene where a shootout takes place between mobsters, drug dealers and cops.”

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif in Bharat that was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar Image Credit: Yash Raj Films

According to the source, Kaif only has a cameo in the film as Kapoor’s wife but it requires plenty of action, which is why her body double is rehearsing in Abu Dhabi.

Zafar has worked with Kaif on several of his film projects, including ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and ‘Bharat’. The duo were also planning to collaborate once again for a superhero movie together this year but that is on hold right now amidst rumours of Kaif’s impeding wedding to Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal in December.

Katrina Kaif at the HSBC Global Indian Pulse Survey at Expo 2020 Dubai Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Kaif was in Dubai on Wednesday attending the HSBC Global Indian Pulse Survey at Expo 2020 Dubai, which documented the investment patterns of affluent UAE-based Indians. In an exclusive chat with Gulf News at the time, Kaif also spoke about her own money mantra, saying: “Trust your professionals who are reliable and are experienced in their field. I have a team of experts around me and we all need experts in today’s lives. Even to file your income tax, it must be done meticulously by an expert.”

For Kapoor, the film’s lead, this is his first collaboration with Zafar. The movie is reportedly an adaptation of the 2011 French film, ‘Nuit Blanche’. The actor will play a cop on the hunt of local drug lords. ‘Nuit Blanche’ has already been remade in Tamil and Telugu as ‘Thoongaa Vanam’ and ‘Cheekati Rajyam’, respectively.

Shahid Kapoor in Jersey Image Credit: GN Archives

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in ‘Kabir Singh’ co-starring Kiara Advani in the lead. He is currently awaiting the release of his next film, ‘Jersey’, which is an official remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The actor will be seen essaying the role of a middle-aged cricketer in the movie. It will also feature Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.