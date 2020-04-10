Akshay Kumar has donated Rs30 million (Dh1.4 million) to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the manufacture of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), masks and rapid testing kits, in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s an army of people working day and night to keep us safe, our families safe. Lets together say #DilSeThankYou [thank you from our hearts] to them because that’s the least we can do. @mybmc @MumbaiPolice [sic],” he wrote.