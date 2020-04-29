Irrfan Khan Image Credit: IANS

Some of the biggest names in the Indian entertainment industry and political leaders took to social media to convey their condolences upon the death of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who passed away at a hospital in Mumbai on April 29.

Director Shoojit Sircar, who was a close friend of Khan and had directed the actor in Piku, was the first one to confirm the news of his death on social media. “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute,” Sircar wrote.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his grief of Khan's demise. "Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan also relayed his condolences on Twitter, posting: “Just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum .. Prayers and duas [sic].”

Actress Parineeti Chopra also expressed her sadness, tweeting: “Irrfan sir, you were the nicest, coolest guy. Every interaction with you was so memorable. The world has lost the most talented actor, the nicest human being and a real fighter!! All my love and strength to the family Blue heart #RIP #IrrfanKhan.”

Another actress who was grieving the actor’s death was Anushka Sharma, who called Khan a ‘phenomenal actor’. “With a heavy heart I post this tweet . A phenomenal actor, such an inspiration his performances have been for me. He battled for his life but sadly leaves us today,” she wrote.

Filmmaker Karan Johar added: “Thank you for those indelible movie memories....thank you for raising the bar as an artist ...thank you for enriching our Cinema....we will miss you terribly Irrfan but will always always be immensely grateful for your presence in our lives.....our cinema....we salute you.”

Congress politico Rahul Gandhi also expressed his condolences, saying: “I’m sorry to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. A versatile & talented actor, he was a popular Indian brand ambassador on the global film & tv stage. He will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans at this time of grief.”