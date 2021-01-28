When Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu takes on a role, she’s known to immerse herself in that character. Her dedication was evident when she shared an image of her training hard for her upcoming film ‘Shabaash Mithu’, in which she plays a cricketer.
The ‘Thappad’ actress shared a picture of herself on the field where she’s seen training with coach Nooshin Al Khadeer.
“I’ve never played the game before, have just been a spectator and a hyper ventilating fan of the game. Being on the other side is going to be a huge challenge I’ve thrown at myself. But I feel pressure brings out the best in me. This is probably that one common trait I can identify between me and Mithali,” said Pannu in a statement.
Directed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven, ‘Shabaash Mithu’ is a stirring tale about Mithali Raj, the captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team who’s idolised by millions of young women and aspiring cricketers.