Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar Image Credit: Yash Raj Films

Yash Raj Films is the latest Bollywood production house that has announced its date with cinemas as Maharashtra readies to welcome back patrons into theatres.

Four big-ticket films, including ‘Shamshera’, ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ and ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, will be rolled into theatres by the production house in coming months.

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' Image Credit: YRF

The first film to have a theatrical release from the Aditya Chopra-led studio will be ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, which stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in the lead. The film was also extensively filmed in Abu Dhabi in 2019, including scenes at the Emirates Palace.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' Image Credit: YRF

The Varun V Sharma directorial will release worldwide on November 19, serving as a sequel to the studio’s 2005 blockbuster crime comedy that featured Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan as well. Neither are reportedly returning for the second installment.

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Prithviraj’ serves next on the roster, releasing worldwide on January 21, 2022. The movie will also serve as a launch vehicle for the former Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood.

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar Image Credit: Twitter.com/yrf

‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ is next on the docket, starring Ranveer Singh in the social comedy. The film is set to release next year on February 25 and also stars Shalini Pandey in the lead. Divyang Thakkar has directed the film.

The fourth film is perhaps the most anticipated project from the YRF list of releases, with Ranbir Kapoor starring in ‘Shamshera’. The period epic is set to release on March 18, 2022 and also stars Vaani Kapoor in the lead, along with Dutt. Karan Malhotra is directing the project.

Shamshera Image Credit: YRF

On September 25, the Maharashtra government announced that cinemas will reopen in the Indian state from October 22, giving Bollywood fans a reason to rejoice. Theatres have been shut for more than a year in the state, which is home to Bollywood, on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi Image Credit: Reliance Entertainment