The release of Bollywood movie ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ will be postponed due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. The announcement comes a little over a month after production house Yash Raj Films announced their slate of movies that would release in cinemas.
‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, which was filmed extensively in Abu Dhabi, was set to release in India on April 23.
A number of movies have released straight to streaming sites due to restrictions on cinemas in India. However, in a February statement YRF said it was hoping to signal “its strong intent to bring audiences back to experience films on the big screen”. They announced the release dates for movies such as Ranveer Singh’s ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and the Akshay Kumar-led ‘Prithviraj’.
“#BreakingNews: #BuntyAurBabli2 - which was scheduled to release in *cinemas* on 23 April 2021 - has been postponed... #YRF will announce the new release date later. #SaifAliKhan, #RaniMukerji, #SiddhantChaturvedi #Sharvari,” tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
In what is being dubbed as the second wave of COVID-19, new restrictions and lockdowns are being implemented in certain parts of the country, most notably in Maharashtra.
‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ stars Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Rani Mukerji. The cast also includes debutante Sharvari. ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ is a sequel to the 2005 hit film ‘Bunty Aur Babli’, which starred Mukerji alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan.
Incidentally, ‘Gully Boy’ actor Chaturvedi is among a number of Indian stars who recently tested positive for COVID-19.
- With inputs from ANI