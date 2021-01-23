Madhur Bhandarkar Image Credit: IANS

Madhur Bhandarkar will begin work on his new film, ‘India Lockdown’, next week, and hopes to travel with the film to various festivals and share the narrative on how our side of the world suffered, thrived and lived with hope amid last year’s COVID-19 lockdown.

“On one hand, there are people who, due to the pause in lives, got a chance to restore their hobbies, passion and personal relationships. On the other hand, in sections of society, the very basic stability has gone for a toss because of COVID-19. I am sure it is the scene globally. But I wish to travel with the film to various film festivals and share the narrative on how this side of the world suffered, thrived and lived with hope,” Bhandarkar said.

“It is a strong, character-driven story, coming from different walks of life. Our audience will be able to relate to them, because all these characters are living with us, or maybe within us,” he added.

Prateik Babbar Image Credit: IANS

‘India Lockdown’ features Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Prakash Belawadi, Aahana Kumra, Zarin Shihab and Ayeesha Aimen.