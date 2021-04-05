Bollywood star was responding to someone who questioned the timing of the announcement

Dia Mirza announced her pregnancy on Instagram. Image Credit: instagram.com/diamirzaofficial/

Actress Dia Mirza has responded to a social media user who questioned the timing of her recent pregnancy announcement.

On April 1, the ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ star revealed that she was expecting her first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, whom she married in February.

The person on social media asked why the actress didn’t break the news about her pregnancy before she got hitched.

“That’s so good, congrats. But the problem is, she tried to break the stereotypes with woman priest, why couldn’t she announce her pregnancy before the marriage?” the social media user commented on Instagram. “Isn’t becoming pregnant after marriage a stereotype we follow? Why can’t women get pregnant before marriage?”

Mirza calmly explained why the announcement about her pregnancy came at a later date.

“Interesting question. Firstly, we didn’t marry because we were having a baby together. We were already marrying as we wanted to spend our lives together,” the actress responded.

Vaibhav Rekhi and Dia Mirza Image Credit: Instagram.com/diamirzaofficial

The 39-year-old actress also said she wanted to be cautious and was not hiding the news.

“We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding. So this marriage is not the result of pregnancy. We didn’t announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons). This is the happiest news of my life. I’ve waited for many many years for this to happen. No way I would hide it for any reason other than medical,” she added.

Mirza was previously married to filmmaker and producer Sahil Sangha; they divorced in 2019. This will be her first child. Her husband Vaibhav Rekhi has a daughter from a previous marriage.

The actress took to Instagram to share her happy news on April 1.