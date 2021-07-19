It is baby boom time in Bollywood with actress Neha Dhupia becoming the latest celebrity to announce her pregnancy.
The ‘Julie’ star took to her social media on Monday to announce her second pregnancy, along with uploading a picture with actor-husband Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr.
Holding her baby bump in the picture, the actress wrote: “Took us 2 days to come with a caption. The best one we could think of was, Thank you, God. #wahegurumehrkare [Lord, give us your blessing].”
Bedi also posted the same image on Instagram, while writing: “New Home production coming soon.. Waheguru mehr kare.”
In the picture, their daughter’s face is hidden, with both Dhupia and Bedi particular about not revealing her face to the media. However, from the looks of it, Dhupia looks to be in her third trimester.
The news was welcomed by other celebrities, including Taapsee Pannu, Karisma Kapoor, Dabboo Ratnani and others.
The couple are parents to two-year-old Mehr Dhupia Bedi. They got married in 2018 in Delhi in a low-key ceremony according to Bollywood standards.
In recent moments there has been a baby boom in Bollywood with Dia Mirza being the latest celebrity to welcome her son earlier this month following an emergency caesarian. Earlier in February, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby Jeh, while Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also welcomed their daughter Vamika.