An Instagram post from the official handle of her production house Manikarnika Films read: “When you are down with dengue, alarmingly low white blood cell count and high fever and yet you land at work, it’s not passion it’s madness...our chief @kanganaranaut is such an inspiration.”

Ranaut shared the post on her Instagram handle and thanked her team: “Thank you team @manikarnikafilms body gets ill not the spirit...thanks for the kind words.”

‘Emergency’ revolves around the life of former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi and it features Ranaut in the titular role of the late politician. Ranaut is also directing the project.

Talking about donning the directorial hat for the second time, Ranaut said, “My last directorial was ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ and I got an encouraging response from the audience as it was a blockbuster. I was tempted to direct another film but I had many acting assignments to complete. I do believe that I know the pulse of the audience from my interviews, my quotes and the terms that I have coined are now part of pop culture [laughs]. I do believe that the audience is looking for something which will stimulate their intellectual side and not just their sensual side.”

She added, “They want to involve themselves much more with the narrative and the narrative should also be focused on them. The Emergency is an undeniable part of recent history and I feel that this will click with the audience.”