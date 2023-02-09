Actor Juhi Chawla, who attended the Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding, has dropped some pictures of herself on social media.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actor dropped beautiful snaps of herself and gave a glimpse of the wedding venue. She smiled and posed for the cameras wearing a maroon and golden outfit and jewellery. Sharing the post, she captioned, "Flaunting my Indian-ness."
On Monday, the 'Darr' actress briefly interacted with the paparazzi at Jaisalmer airport. The star also took to Twitter to share picture which she captioned, "#sidkiara". In the picture, she could be seen sitting inside a plane with her cap on.
She also teased fans with a glimpse of her 'Desi (indian) breakfast' from the SidKiara wedding in Jaisalmer.
The actor is a childhood friend of Advani's father. On the talk show, 'Social Media Star With Janice', Advani once said, "My parents are childhood friends with a couple of actors, I had never even met... except for Juhi aunty (Juhi Chawla), who is my father's childhood friend."
Advani and Malhotra got married in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their families and close friends. Hours after their wedding, they shared the news on their respective Instagram pages. "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai (Now our permanent booking is done)... We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead," they captioned alongside the wedding photographs.