Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has paid tribute to her mother by getting a tattoo of a line written by the late actress.
“I love you my Labbu,” reads the new ink, taken from a handwritten note from the movie icon. The star also shared a video of the tattooing process.
The picture was shared alongside other images from what seems to be Kapoor’s holiday. “Days well spent,” the ‘Dhadak’ actress wrote in the caption.
This February, on Sridevi’s third death anniversary, Kapoor posted the note that read: “I love you my Labbu. You are the best baby in the world.”
Sridevi died on February 24, 2018, in Dubai due to an accidental drowning. The legendary actress was married to Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor and they had two daughters — Janhvi and Khushi.
Talking to Gulf News on her death anniversary this year, Boney said he was not looking for closure over her death.
“I want her to be around me all the time. She is there in my thoughts and will remain in my thoughts all the time. There is not a single moment of the day where she is not with me,” said Kapoor, speaking from Mumbai over Zoom.
“I would love her fans to remember her and give the same love reserved for her to her children,” Kapoor added.