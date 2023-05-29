Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty finally breaks her silence after an alleged video of her and her husband KL Rahul from a nightclub went viral. The video shows KL having a good time with friends, while women are dancing near them in London.

The clip elicited negative reactions from netizens. Many called out KL for having fun despite an injury that led to his withdrawal from the upcoming World Test Championship 2023 final.

Shutting down the trolls, Athiya in her statement wrote, "I usually choose to be silent and not react, but sometimes it's important to stand up for yourself. Rahul, I and our friends went out to a regular place, as one does. Stop taking things out of context and check your facts before reporting. Peace and love."

However, KL has not reacted to the video yet. Earlier in May, KL underwent successful surgery on his thigh.

KL gave an update about his surgery in an Instagram post where he thanked the medical staff for the smooth and comfortable treatment.

"Hi everyone, I just got done with my surgery - it was successful. A big thank you to the doctors and medical staff for making sure I was comfortable and everything went smoothly. I'm officially on the road to recovery now. I'm determined to get back to my best and get back on the field. Onwards and upwards!" KL Rahul stated in his post.

On May 8, BCCI announced Ishan Kishan as the replacement of KL Rahul in the World Test Championship.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain sustained the injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 1. Chasing a ball in the outfield in the second over, he clutched at his thigh and then limped off the field.