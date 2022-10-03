1 of 9
There’s something to be said about job satisfaction. Bollywood actors love their jobs enough to sometimes ditch their hefty paychecks and do a role that appeals to their inner artist. Here’s a look at some cool stars who are so into their craft that salaries are not a priority.
Bollywood’s latest blockbuster ‘Brahmastra’, in which Ranbir Kapoor stars alongside wife, Alia Bhatt, has made over Rs3 billion so far. And he did it for free. Apparently he has equity in the movie – and that’s enough for him.
Deepika Padukone decided to forego her pay cheque when she made her debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Om Shanti Om’. Guess she knew it was a springboard to better things.
Speaking of the ever popular Shah Rukh Khan, he took a role for free too; ‘Krazzy 4’, because the movie didn’t have a big budget.
One of the mega-star 'Khans' in the industry, Salman Khan is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood, and is among the highest-paid stars as well. However, Khan is known for not charging friends for cameo appearances in their movies. Examples include Son Of Sardaar, Tees Maar Khaan, and Fugly.
Karan Johar’s discovery Rani Mukerji, who got her big break through Johar’s ‘'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’', paid it forward by pitching in a cameo for her mentor. Rani made a brief appearance in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and did not bring up money into the equation.
Kareena Kapoor is yet another star whose dance performances have gone viral among the masses. Reportedly, Kapor's dance numbers in Marjaani, from 'Billu', and Fevicol Se for 'Dabangg 2' were done for free of cost since she knew the producers of these movies. Media reports suggested that she didn't charge for these appearances because of her close relationship with Shah Rukh Khan, who starred in and as 'Billu', and Salman khan, who starred in 'Dabangg 2'.
Farhan Akhtar is known for his many skills — including acting and singing. He was in top form in the sports biopic ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, where he played real-life track and field sprinter Milkha Singh. Akhtar reportedly took just Rs11 from the movie.
Rajkummar Rao is one of the top actors in Bollywood and one of his best performances was in the thriller ‘Trapped’. According to reports, he did the movie for free.
