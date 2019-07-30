Govinda Image Credit: PTI

Bollywood actor Govinda, whose career has been waning in Bollywood, found himself again in the spotlight following his remarks on an Indian chat show where he claimed that he helped Hollywood director James Cameron come up with the title of his iconic Hollywood blockbuster ‘Avatar’ (2009).

The star, who is known for his excellent comic timing in films such as Hero No 1 and Coolie No 1 and quirky sense of dressing, claimed that he rejected a role in the hit fantasy film.

“I gave him the title. It turned out to be a superhit film. But I warned him that he is not going to finish the film in seven years... He wanted me to paint my entire body for that role and I did not want to do that. So I rejected the part,” said Govinda in a tell-all interview.

While his claims couldn’t be independently verified, he also claimed that he rejected films such as Gadar, Chandni, Taal and Devdas, which went on to become super hits in Hindi cinema.