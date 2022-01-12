Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor shut down rumours of his rift with his girlfriend Malaika Arora by posting a loved-up picture of him with his partner along with a cheeky caption meant to silence his detractors.
“Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all,” wrote Kapoor on his Instagram account. As soon as that image went up, Arora dropped a heart emoji.
The two have been dating since 2018 and have been spotted together on several vacations and dine-outs.
Arora divorced her actor-filmmaker husband Arbaaz Khan in 2017, while Kapoor has always been private about his personal life. But they have often posted images of them having a good time together.
Kapoor was last seen in the horror comedy ‘Bhoot Police’ and is now working on ‘The Lady Killer’ with Bhumi Pednekar. He will also be seen in ‘Ek Villain’ soon.
Arora has also been busy with reality shows. She’s the judge of ‘India’s Best Dancer’ along with choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. She also featured as a judge on ‘Supermodel Of The Year 2’ with Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar.