Aparshakti Khurana calls his brother Ayushmann Khurrana the best actor.

Aparshakti is blown away with Ayushmann’s performance in his latest release Andhadhun, out in the UAE now.

“This guy next to me is not only the best brother in the world, but also the best actor... Bhaiya [brother], I am totally blown away with your performance,” Aparshakti tweeted along with a photograph in which he features with the Vicky Donor actor.



Ayushmann, in turn, also lauded his “awesomely talented” brother and his performance in Stree.

“And your best is yet to come. I’m so proud of you,” wrote Ayushmann.

Andhadhun, which features Ayushmann as a blind piano artist, is a romantic thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan. It also stars Tabu and Radhika Apte in other lead roles.