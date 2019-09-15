Image Credit:

Acclaimed Indian musician AR Rahman will return to Dubai for a show at the Coca-Cola Arena on November 15. The Grammy and Oscar-winning composer will be joined by a number of special guests at the performance, with names to be announced at a later day, said organisers.

Rahman, who celebrated 25 years in the music industry last year with a Dubai concert, recently cut back on taking up film projects as he was busy writing and producing his own movie called ‘99 Songs’, starring Manisha Koirala and Lisa Ray.

“I always look forward to performing there. Dubai is like a melting pot of cultures. Each time I come back, I get so much love from the people and it’s overwhelming. I am happy to announce my next concert in Dubai on November 15 at the Coca-Cola Arena. I am accompanied by my talented band and singers. We all look forward to presenting a very special set of songs for you,” Rahman said in a statement.

“We are very excited to enter the Bollywood show market with a legend such as AR Rahman,” added Girish Bhat, the managing director of Done Events. “Stay tuned for further shows over the coming weeks.”