The actors used the Hindu festival of Shivratri to promote their film

Around 150 drones lit up the sky forming the ‘Brahmastra’ logo at Kumbh during the Hindu festival of Maha Shivratri on March 4 as actors Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji came together for a one-of-a-kind film marketing initiative.

“It’s the ‘Brahmastra’ logo day... Our journey has just about begun and we are at the Kumbh Mela, and we are very excited. Look up at the sky,” Bhatt said ahead of the logo launch.

“[I am] very excited... can’t match her energy, but super excited,” Kapoor added.

Mukerji shared Bhatt and Kapoor’s photograph on Instagram and captioned it “Shiva and Isha”, the actors’ on-screen characters from the film.

The team looked up at the sky as the logo was formed by drones.

Hours before the logo unveiling, the team members had teased fans with what they had planned.

Bhatt took to Instagram and asked fans, “Why do you think we are going to Kumbh Mela?”

“To leave you there,” Kapoor jokingly replied.

On a serious note, the actress said: “It is a special day and it is a supremely special plan from the team of ‘Brahmastra’. We are excited about it.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is producing the film under his Dharma Productions banner, also tweeted: “Tonight, the Kumbh Mela is going to be a lot more magical.”