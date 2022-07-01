South Korean singer and actor Cha Eun-woo, who is a member of K-Pop group Astro, is reportedly in talks to be cast in upcoming Hollywood movie ‘K-Pop: Lost in America’.
Cha’s agency Fantagio was quoted as saying by a news portal My Daily that he is “positively reviewing [the offer] to star in ‘K-Pop: Lost in America,’ but nothing has been confirmed.”
Deadline previously reported that Australian actress Rebel Wilson and US actor Charles Melton, who is part Korean, would star in the upcoming movie that is being directed by South Korean filmmaker JK Youn.
According to the news portal, the movie is about a K-pop group that “finds themselves mistakenly stranded in Waco, Texas, just days before their American debut at Madison Square Garden. Left with no phones, no money and no transportation, the group must overcome their differences and a host of crazy obstacles to make it to New York City. Along the way, they learn to love Texas, and Texas learns to love them back.”
Cha, 25, made his acting debut in 2014 with a cameo in ‘My Brilliant Life’. His group Astro launched in 2016 with the EP ‘Spring Up’.
Apart from his music career, he has starred in dramas such as ‘Gangnam Beauty’, ‘Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung’ and ‘True Beauty’.