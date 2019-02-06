“Our memories of individual moments are all interconnected and influenced by each other. I wanted to create a work that represented this idea of memory as a huge ever-growing storehouse of emotions, interactions and experiences that flow into each other, hence I used teabags, which are like containers that hold something, but also allow it to flow out. The colour of each bag depends on how long it was soaked and reflects the age and intensity of a certain memory. The darkest ink-stained patches represent strong deeply embedded memories that have tainted other memories. The white teabags could be fleeting, faded or new memories that also have stains of dust or colour caused by contact with other bags and my hands. By artificially staining the bags to mimic false age I also wanted to explore the deceptive aspect of memory and show that just as our memories shape our personalities and attitude, we too influence our memories,” Khoory says.