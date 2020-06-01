Saudi actress Mila Al Zahrani Image Credit: Supplied

Saudi Arabian actress Mila Al Zahrani talks about her role in her latest film, ‘The Perfect Candidate’.

Can you tell us about your role in the film?

[Dr Maryam] is an educated young woman, who is determined to overcome all obstacles that stand in her way. The character is very positive and calls young people to pursue their dreams and play their part in the development of their country. The character addresses aspiring youth and encourages them to face challenges head-on.

What was your way of relating to your character, personally?

All people who work tirelessly to achieve their goals will face obstacles and challenges, and I believe that the challenges I faced in my life helped me relate more to the character and use my personal experience as a standard.

How did you get the part? Was it an audition process?

Image Credit: Supplied

World-renowned Saudi filmmaker Haifaa Al Mansour selected me for the part, and I performed my first audition online, as I was outside of Riyadh.

What was it like to work with Haifaa on the film?

I am extremely proud to have the opportunity to work with Haifaa, a very successful and hardworking Saudi woman. Her direction during the filmmaking process taught me a lot.

Can you tell us a little about yourself, and your journey into acting?

I have never imagined that I would be an actress, as it was my goal, but after the first experience I fell in love with acting, and now I aim to develop this field in my country.

What are you working on next?

I am very optimistic about ‘Dahaya Halal’ [Halal Victims], a Saudi drama with a twist.

————————————

Don’t miss it!