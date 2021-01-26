The Dubai Shopping Festival closing concert, which was to feature Arab singing stars Rashed Al Majed and Waleed Al Shami, has been postponed.
The news was announced by the Coca-Cola Arena on its social media handle, which was the venue for the January 29 concert.
“Due to the family bereavement, the DSF closing concert on 29th Jan will be rescheduled. A new date for the event will be announced soon. Ticket purchases remain valid for the rescheduled date. If you wish to seek a full refund contact your point of purchase before 1st Feb,” the post on Twitter reads.
The statement doesn’t give any further information on who the venue is referring to.
Dubai Shopping Festival has stated more details will be released shortly.
On January 19, Coca-Cola Arena had stopped sales of the concert, posting: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, ticket sales will be on hold for the coming 4 days. Further updates will be shared soon.”
Al Majed has been entertaining audiences since 1984 and has released more than 40 albums that largely revolve around romance and heavy emotions. The singer has also crooned the trademark DSF track, ‘Dubai Kawkab Aakhar’ or ‘Dubai is Another Planet’ and helped create the new track ‘Ya Salam Ya Dubai’ or ‘Oh my, My Dubai’ alongside singer, songwriter and multi Grammy award-winning music producer RedOne.
Waleed is also a regular feature on Arabic TV and radio music shows around the region and is famous for his chart-topping tracks including ‘Sadmah’, ‘Ahebah Kolesh’ and ‘Nar Helwa’.