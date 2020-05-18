Image Credit:

Despite backlash and calls for it to be pulled off the air, the Arabic TV series ‘Um Haroon’ has continued to show throughout Ramadan on MBC.

Now, the controversial series — in which Kuwaiti actress Hayat Al Fahad plays Jewish woman Um Haroon living in 1940s Kuwait — will return for a second season.

Al Fahad’s manager Yousef Al Gaith referred to the series as a success and revealed that the creators of ‘Um Haroon’ are preparing for a second part.

In addition, Al Gaith said that Egyptian actress Nelly Karim, who is currently the star of the series B100 Wesh, would join the series in its second season as an unannounced character.

Criticised by many for presenting a sanitised view of the history of Jewish people in the region without regard for the Palestinian and Israeli conflict, and praised by others for its atypical plot line, Um Haroon began airing at the start of Ramadan.