An aerial view taken after the recent crowning of Al Wasl dome shows the progress of construction at the Expo 2020 site in Dubai. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: The Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee has convened to hear the latest updates in preparing to host an exceptional World Expo.

The high level task force, entrusted with steering progress on the largest event ever held in the Arab World, reaffirmed its commitment to hosting an exceptional World Expo.

The committee, led by Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said the developments are on track.

Sheikh Ahmed said: “It was a very productive meeting, at a time when all our efforts are concentrated toward fulfilling the pledge made to deliver an exceptional World Expo. It deserves to be the World’s Greatest Show, and we are on track to deliver the event on time. We are sparing no effort in pursuit of this goal, and with it, we will honour the whole country, the people of the UAE, and our wise leadership.”

During the meeting, the National Media Council presented progress of construction of the UAE Pavilion, while officials from Expo 2020 updated the Committee on the status of the three Thematic Pavilions (Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability), Dubai Exhibition Centre and the Expo Village, and shared developments related to international participants and ticket prices.

The first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, Expo 2020 Dubai is expected to attract 25 million visits between October 20, 2020, and April 10, 2021. Organised under the theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, the six-month celebration of human brilliance and achievement will welcome more than 200 international participants, including 192 nations.