Dubai: As many as 541 startups have already been showcased at the Elevate sessions being held at the India pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, and more are on their way.

The platform, started to showcase 500 startups from India, has clearly been a roaring success after companies from across the globe flocked in for a pitching session with investors.

“Within the next two weeks, we have another 150 startups nominated from IITs located in Delhi, Kharagpur, Madras and Mumbai,” said a pavilion spokesperson during the latest session.

India, home to the world’s third largest startup ecosystem, has 82 unicorns, of which 44 joined the $1 billion valuation club in 2021. UAE, seen by many startup owners as a lucrative market, also aspires to have a thriving ecosystem.

“The leadership of the UAE has a clear objective for the country and that is to become an entrepreneur nation 2021 – the objective is to have at least 10 unicorns present,” said Khalid Al Shaibani - senior manager, sales and business development, DTEC (Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus).

“The role of ecosystem builders such as DTEC is to provide the startups the best possibilities of success,” said Al Shaibani.

Here are some of the startups that have presented their ideas at Elevate’s two-day marathon pitching sessions:

I Hear You: The ‘I Hear You’ mobile app and web services enable individuals and corporates to communicate, learn, serve, and be served in sign language.

Bitocast: Bitocast enables podcasting to be accessible to all, by making it easy to create, explore and share audio content in bite size chunks. The app not only helps people discover new voices but also empower them with the tools they need for recording or editing podcasts on their phone within minutes.

Pablo: It is a hyper-personalised aggregator app that makes it seamless for consumers to digitally access all their loyalty and rewards programmes intelligently and effortlessly.

EDUK8: This is a new age digital learning platform that prepares students in higher and further education with the skills needed for the workplace of the future. It up-skills students through project based virtual work experience programs and corporate mentorship.