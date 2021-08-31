Dubai: ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies, has launched the UAE’s first fresh produce AgTech Park for sustainable food production and distribution.
The project in Al Ain Industrial City (AAIC) will also help position the UAE as the region’s leading fresh produce farming hub, and reducing the nation’s reliance on premium food imports. This location will increase efficiency in processing, storage, and distribution of perishable goods and food supplies for the region.
As part of the project, ADQ has entered partnerships with three controlled-environment agri specialists to develop and operate greenhouse facilities at the AgTech Park.
“The project directly complements our sustained efforts to expand local food production utilising the latest technologies that ensure safe, nutritious and sufficient food year-round,” said Gil Adotevi, Executive Director of Food and Agriculture at ADQ.
In operational mode
Once operational, ADQ expects the 200-hectare AgTech Park to have an annual fresh fruits and vegetables production capacity of 39 kilotons. Progressive tech-enabled infrastructure will support large-scale, controlled-environment farming and R&D initiatives, enabling farmers and innovators to cultivate high-quality, fresh produce, including nutritious fruits, vegetables, herbs and spices.
A year ago, ADQ launched Silal to support the UAE’s overall food and agriculture sector and local farmers.
“ADQ is actively investing in developing the UAE’s agriculture sector into a leading regional food hub, fortifying the resilience of its food system,” said Mansour AlMulla, Group Chief Investment Officer at ADQ. “With a scalable, environmentally sustainable AgTech Park, we will increase the availability of high-quality local produce while leveraging technology to optimise the use of our natural resources, such as water, and protecting our environment.”