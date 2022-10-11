The UAE Federal Tax Authority will launch a new integrated platform EmaraTax in November.
The service will “significantly enhance the way that taxpayers can access the FTA’s services, pay their taxes and obtain refunds”, the authority said in a statement on Tuesday.
Individual taxpayers, tax agents, legal representatives, foreign missions and diplomats, customs bodies and verification agencies will all benefit from the range of new developments in EmaraTax.
The platform integrates with other government entities such as the UAE Central Bank and national technology-based programs including UAE Pass to simplify to make best use of common data.