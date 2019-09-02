Dubai: Grandweld Shipyards, the UAE-based shipbuilding, ship repair, and engineering solutions specialists, has successfully completed the construction and delivery of ten boats for Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) a subsidiary of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.

As per terms agreed in a May 2017 contract, Grandweld constructed a grand total of six pilot boats and four crew transport boats for KOC.

Speaking on the announcement, Jamal Abki, general manager of Grandweld Shipyards, said, “Both our team and KOC’s team delivered an extensive model test during the engineering stage to ensure the vessels’ compliance with the client’s requirements.”