Highlights The client feedback from Total about the Quality International team and the execution of the ethane steam cracker project has been extremely positive

Christophe Gerondeau, CEO, Total Petrochemicals and Refining USA Inc.

Timely delivery of the modules was critical for the $1.7 billion ethane steam cracker project in Port Arthur, Texas. By manufacturing and shipping the modules all the way from the UAE through Quality International, how is this a landmark moment for the UAE's manufacturing capabilities?

The choice of the UAE has been driven by our knowledge of UAE manufacturing capacities, competencies and the competitive environment. Other factors such as the presence of our company in the UAE, ease of entry into the country and the infrastructure provided an ideal environment. - Christophe Gerondeau, CEO, Total Petrochemicals and Refining USA Inc.

The concept of execution of our large and megaprojects is to execute a significant part in a remote area in order to reduce the congestion on the construction site, and associated construction risks. The choice of the UAE has been driven by our knowledge of UAE manufacturing capacities, competencies and the competitive environment. Other factors such as the presence of our company in the UAE, ease of entry into the country and the infrastructure provided an ideal environment.

Marc Delaunay, Project Director Ethane Cracker Project, Houston for Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA Inc.

How do you rate your association with Quality International on this prestigious project? And what were the important stages of the project?

The quality of our association has been beyond my expectation, you can’t expect better.

The important stages of the project were the pre-qualification for the selection of the company to execute this contract, and then I would say every day, because it was a challenging contract and every day was critical, since all modules had to be shipped to the US.

Also there is a day I remember, when Total and Quality International (QICL) agreed that it was time to turn on full speed. It was not an easy agreement but we did it, and from that day we built upon trust and respect between our companies.

Total picked QICL for executing this project in November 2017. In your opinion how do you rate the progress of the project since it was awarded?

It has been a successful execution since the project has been completed ahead of the milestone we fixed.

The decision to recommend QICL was a project decision made through several criteria, a) the quality of the executive and project management representatives, b) the level of preparation of the preliminary execution plan, c) the ability of QICL to handle the procurement of piping material through their partner, Gerab, d) their facilities for piping manufacturing and construction of the modules. The UAE and Middle East environment was also accounted for. - Marc Delaunay, Project Director Ethane Cracker Project, Houston for Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA Inc.

In addition, when we benchmarked the progress versus others projects, we could see that we were in the fastest time frame that could be achieved.

What were the reasons that made Total recommend QICL to McDermott for this project?

The decision to recommend QICL was a project decision made through several criteria, a) the quality of the executive and project management representatives, b) the level of preparation of the preliminary execution plan, c) the ability of QICL to handle the procurement of piping material through their partner, Gerab, d) their facilities for piping manufacturing and construction of the modules. The UAE and Middle East environment was also accounted for.

Could you comment on the flexibility and adaptability demonstrated by QICL for the entire change management?

QICL understood at a very early stage that on such projects it was more effective to be flexible and agile than to be rigid. To address the required changes to the execution plan, they have always been constructive and able to adapt successfully in organising the work.

The management of QICL always acted with a high level of professionalism and cooperation. At each level or part of the organisation, it has been very pleasant to work with QICL, they have never spared any efforts in satisfying our project requirements.

Any other characteristics that qualifies QICL to be recommended for taking up such complicated projects?