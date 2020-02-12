Sajid Barkat, CEO, AS World Group and Ndiaye Ramatoulaye Diallo, Minister of Culture in Mali at the 33rd AU Summit. Image Credit:

Dubai: Special packages and services were unveiled early this week at a roadshow held in Addis Ababa to promote Expo 2020 Dubai.

AS World Group, in its capacity as authorised ticket reseller for Expo 2020 Dubai, organised a global roadshow at the 33rd Ordinary Session of the African Union Summit held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to promote the upcoming World Expo to all 54 member countries of the African Union (AU).

At its global roadshow, AS World Group launched special Expo 2020 Dubai packages and bespoke services for African government ministries, chambers of commerce, universities and private businesses.

Held from February 9 to 10, 2020 and attended by Heads of State and Government of the AU, the 33rd Ordinary Season of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the AU was held at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa under the theme ‘Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa’s Development’ and comprised statutory meetings and side events.

Expo 2020

To be held from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021 at a purpose-built site, Expo 2020 Dubai is the first World Expo to take place in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, with a record 192 countries participating in the six-month long mega event under the theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.

Sajid Barkat, Chief Executive Officer, AS World Group, said: “As an official facilitator of Expo 2020 Dubai we organised a dedicated global roadshow at the 33rd AU Summit to showcase to all 54 African countries what Expo 2020 Dubai is all about and how their participation in the upcoming strategically important mega event can benefit their respective countries and economies across the board.”

Trade boost

“Expo 2020 Dubai is a golden opportunity for African nations to greatly boost intra-Africa trade, which currently stands at only 13%, compared to Europe’s 30-40%,” said Barkat.

Africa, he noted, with its 1.3 billion people, is of strategic importance to Expo 2020 Dubai and this is where AS World comes in because by ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ we serve as the perfect partner between the continent and the mega event.