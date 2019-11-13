Abu Dhabi: Schlumberger on Wednesday announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Adnoc to support its In-Country Value (ICV) Programme, which is designed to catalyse socioeconomic development, improve knowledge-transfer and generate jobs for UAE nationals.

Through participation in Adnoc’s ICV Programme, Schlumberger plans to recruit and invest in the training of UAE nationals for the company’s oil and gas services business. Schlumberger has the ambition to increase its Emirati workforce, with the potential of up to 1,000 new job hires, driven by the company’s existing businesses as well as further expansions.