Dubai: Royal Gulf Industries, a subsidiary of Hyderabad Castings, will construct a Dh62.4 million battery recycling centre in Ras Al Khaimah’s Al Ghail Industrial Zone.
The project, located on about 110,000 sq. ft of land, will be ready in the fourth quarter of 2022, said the company in a statement.
The company aims to recycle up to 35,000 metric tonnes of used lead acid batteries annually. This will produce 21,500 tonnes of lead ingots and 2,400 metric tonnes of plastic granules. Both materials will be largely exported to India, Japan, Korea, China, and Europe for the manufacturing of new lead acid batteries and cases. This project will recycle around 58 per cent of the lead acid battery scrap generated in the UAE.
“We are very excited to start our journey in the UAE, where we will be fully recycling battery waste in an environment-friendly way - we aim to collect waste batteries not just from the UAE, but also import from around the world to make Ras Al Khaimah a hub for recycling,” said Hanuman Mal Nakhat, Chairman of Royal Gulf Industries.
In its second phase spanning three years, Royal Gulf Industries plans to invest about Dh125 million and create 350 jobs in Ras Al Khaimah. The company also aims to make the UAE a hub for recycling metals, creating global supply chains.
“These companies boost the country’s non-oil GDP and advance the national sustainability agenda. We are committed to support their goal of making an impact on the planet through our nurturing and collaborative industrial ecosystem,” said Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ.