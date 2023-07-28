Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Economy announced a temporary suspension of the export and re-export of all rice varieties for a period of four months starting today, July 28, 2023, to ensure the maintenance of sufficient supplies in the local market.
The decision was taken following a Ministerial Resolution No. (120) of 2023 and includes rice originating from India imported into the country after July 20, 2023.
The banned varieties under the Harmonized System code of the Common Customs Tariff (1006) include husked rice (pink and brown rice), wholly or partially milled rice, whether anointed and polished, and crushed rice. These rules apply to all rice products, including those in free zones.
Companies seeking to export or re-export these rice varieties must apply to the Ministry of Economy for an export permit, supported by relevant documents that verify shipment data in terms of origin, transaction date, and any other requirements set forth by the Ministry.
Firms wishing to export or re-export rice types and products not originating from India also need to apply to the Ministry of Economy. Similarly, their applications must be supported by the necessary documents to validate the origin of the shipment set for export.
The Ministry stressed that the export permit, once issued, will remain valid for 30 days. These permits must be submitted to the respective customs department to facilitate customs procedures for the exporting shipment. Applications can be submitted electronically via e.economy@antidumping or directly at the Ministry of Economy's headquarters.
The Ministry clarified that the ban could be extended automatically unless a decision to cancel it is announced.