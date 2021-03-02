Dubai: One of Abu Dhabi’s most prominent shopping and leisure destinations, The Galleria recorded 22 million in visitor traffic during 2020. This is higher than the management’s target for the year, and came despite the better part of the year impacting on visitor plans.
On the sales side too, The Galleria Al Maryah Island attained “double-digit growth”, which is being attributed to increased consumer confidence after commercial activity took off again. The emirate also had two major promotions running under the Retail Abu Dhabi umbrella.
“The last four months of 2020 witnessed the greatest momentum with an 18 per cent increase in sales compared to the same period in 2019.,” said the mall management in a statement.
According to David Robinson, General Manger, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, “Despite the challenges that 2020 brought globally, we generated positive sales performance, added 68 new brands, including many first-to-Abu Dhabi concepts. This demonstrates our resilience in the face of a pandemic and is a result of our continuous efforts to create bespoke customer journeys, elevate our offering and bring to life experiences that set us apart.”
Long-time brands continue to build on their success by renovating stores and investing in The Galleria. The fact that we continue to attract global names and industry gamechangers as the destination-of-choice in Abu Dhabi is a testament to The Galleria’s continued growth