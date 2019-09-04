Ajman: Lulu Group opened its 177th Hypermarket in the emirate of Ajman. Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, chairman of Ajman Tourism Development Department, inaugurated the Hypermarket at Nazir Plaza in Ajman.

After the inauguration, Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi toured the new Hypermarket along with Lulu group chairman Yusuff Ali M.A. who briefed him on the Hypermarket’s different sections.

Shaikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid was also briefed about the market’s specialised interior stores and its various sections, which included many agricultural products from the UAE that aim to encourage the local market and producers.

The new branch, which is also the group’s third in the Emirate of Ajman and 177th worldwide was designed according to the best design concepts, serving a large number of residents and is located in Industrial Area 3, officials said.

The 9,000-square-metre two level hypermarket has been designed to meet the everyday needs of the residents in and around Ajman with added focus on their comfort and convenience.

Commenting on the opening of the new branch, Yusuff Ali M.A., LuLu Group chairman and managing director stressed the importance of meeting the growing needs of various customers, expressing his optimism about the growing economy and the huge investment opportunities available in the UAE’s markets.

He further said four new LuLu stores will open in the coming weeks in different parts of UAE.